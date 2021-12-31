How Mark Zuckerberg, the Low-Key Billionaire Who Drives Cheap Cars Spends His Fortune





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune increased by more than $ 25 billion in the last year alone.

For: Infobae

A Business Insider article looks at how Zuckerberg spends his $ 129 billion estate.

In this regard, it is explained that “Zuckerberg’s fortune has exceeded $ 100 billion, which makes him one of the 10 cyber millionaires on the planet.”

In this sense, it is detailed that “Zuckerberg almost always maintains a low profile, but wastes on real estate. He and his wife, Priscilla Chan, also invest in early childhood education and medical research.

“In May 2012, eight years after its founding, Facebook debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.” At the time, it became “the largest technology IPO in history, and Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth multiplied.”

Most of Zuckerberg’s fortune comes from his 13% stake in Facebook, now called Meta. But he doesn’t have a great salary: in fact, his net salary is barely a dollar. “

Although he is one of the wealthiest men in the business, “this 36-year-old Harvard dropout leads a low-key lifestyle with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their two young daughters.”

“Zuckerberg does not wear flashy suits, but is limited to wearing jeans and T-shirts, although it is said that they are much more expensive than they seem since they cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars,” he detailed.

In this sense, he is “known for driving relatively cheap cars. He has been seen in an Acura TSX and a Honda Fit, both valued at $ 30,000 or less. Also, a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, a new $ 30,000 car. “

Instead, he invested “a lot of money in at least one sports car: an Italian Pagani Huayra that sells for about $ 1.3 million.”

On the other hand, he does like to spend on real estate, as reflected in buying a 1,000-square-foot house in Palo Alto for $ 7 million and then “started buying the properties that surround his house and spent more than 30 million dollars to buy four houses with plans to level and rebuild them. “

At the same time, he has a house in the Mission district of San Francisco, where he invested more than a million dollars in renovations and in 2014 he acquired for 100 million dollars two properties on the island of Kaua’i: the Kahu’aina. Plantation, a former sugar cane plantation, and Pila’a Beach, a 393-acre property with a white-sand Hawaiian beach.

However, “the couple’s presence in Hawaii has sparked negative reactions over the years: In 2016, Zuckerberg angered neighbors by building a 6-foot wall around his property” and has since “expanded his Hawaiian heritage, since in March 2021 it spent $ 53 million on Kauai and in December it bought more land for about $ 17 million.

On the other hand, travel for pleasure is not within his preferences, although “when he travels the world for work, Meta pays the bill: the safety of Zuckerberg and his family cost the company 23 million dollars in 2020, as reported the company ”, a reasonable sum compared to its market value.