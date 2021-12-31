How to avoid scams when you go mining cryptocurrencies

Argentina, with its messy macro and subsidized energy rates, offers a very convenient framework for cryptocurrency mining. Photo: Bloomberg

At the end of the year, it is an indisputable fact that 2021 was a period of exponential growth for this activity and for all those who decided to take advantage of the boom in crypto assets as well as this innovative and profitable way of investing.

Even if It is a very convenient investment due to the context that Argentina offers us -devalued weight, subsidized electricity, inflation of 50% per year and a blue dollar around $ 210- there are several tips or tips to take into account before starting in this business. Thus, paying attention to certain key points, guarantee a safe venture with chances of success.

– Choose carefully Who to buy the mining rig from (as rigs are called in the jargon), pay attention to the company or entrepreneur that is dedicated to this activity, look for references and definitely hire someone who inspires confidence.

– Make sure of that the seller -in the hands of whom we are placing our investment- has a real physical address, contact phone, email, social network with content

– When buying, require boxes with serial number of the equipment component inputs, this allows to make use of the guarantee provided by the video card factories and also – in the case of wanting to later sell the rig – easily check that the merchandise is original, and that it does not belong to the market black of sale, as well as knowing that they have not been stolen.

– Preferably opt for new models of video cards with a capacity of 8 GB and up -specifically in the case of Ethereum- so as not to run the risk of being left out, in the event that the network increases the difficulty of mining.

– Check the costs of the video cards and / or mining rig as well as a standard of prices in reference to the market value, since false publications tend to appear with very cheap or ridiculous values

– When removing the equipment, make sure that it works correctly, check the joint connection of the monitoring app with the digital wallet and the rig.

– Make sure that the seller provides technical assistance after the purchase, whether they are bonuses or payments under subscription.

– Definitely avoid intermediaries in the withdrawal of the equipment, preventing mishandling and subtraction of components.

– Preferably that the seller delivers a sales contract, where the equipment data is recorded.

Cryptocurrency mining is absolutely fascinating as well as economically beneficial and these tips aim to guide consumers when deciding where to buy, as well as add to more clear, practical and real information.

