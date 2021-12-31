How to get the golden New Year’s WhatsApp

WhatsApp can look golden for these dates of celebration for the New Year (Photo: Twitter / WhatsApp)

For this one New Year can make the your WhatsApp app logo looks gold and get in tune with the times. To achieve this, it is only necessary to follow a few simple steps that will not take more than 10 minutes.

It should be noted that officially Meta has not changed and will not change the color of the messaging platform, so to make it look gold on the mobile phone, you have to do some secondary actions such as downloading an extra application.

-First you must go to a search engine, Google or Safari, to find one golden whatsapp image in format PNG.

-When you find one of your liking, you must download and save it.

WhatsApp, favorite messaging platform (Photo: dpa)

-The next step is to download in the app store Nova Launcher (It should be noted that it is only available in the Play Store so iOS users will not be able to do the customization).

-After downloading it, you must open the application and accept the terms.

-Then you have to find your WhatsApp app and press it for a few seconds until the option of Edit.

-By selecting that option you can change app icon and select the previously downloaded PNG image.

-Finally you must click on save Changes and with that the WhatsApp icon will have changed.

Officially, the WhatsApp logo is always the same color (Photo: Pixabay)

For return the original appearance from the Meta platform, all you have to do is uninstall the Nova Launcher app. Likewise, if you want to place another image, you have to follow the same image search procedure in Google and download the favorite in PNG.

Unlike the option of a third popcorn for each screenshot, the novelty that you can react to messages of WhatsApp, was shared by WABetaInfo, which has reliable information on the subject.

The platform pointed out that it will be the version 2.21.24.8 which for now is still in its Beta version, that is, in tests, and it will not be until these end to be officially launched to all users.

It is possible to change the logo of the WhatsApp application (Photo: EFE / Ritchie B. Tongo / File)



It is estimated that like the Instagram and Facebook chats, which already allow you to react, you can make use of the emojis by pressing the message for a few seconds and then choose laughter, anger, sadness or another.

By 2022 it is expected that the Goal include several updates for users to enjoy new conveniences, such as being able to Sign off. This function is still being tested.

It is also estimated that WhatsApp will integrate the option of clone reels from Instagram, as part of keeping it all linked to your applications. It is to remember that the goal of Mark Zuckerberg is to achieve cross-platform functionality.

In the image, the WhatsApp logo (Photo: EFE / EPA / IAN LANGSDON / File)



From the following year, those who have sent a message by mistake and wish to delete it will be able to do so at any time. Currently users only have 68 hours to regret their posts and delete them.

The Topics. A few months ago, WABetaInfo reported that the app was working to allow users to change the color of certain interface elements, such as the accent color displayed on buttons and text.

WhatsApp was acquired in 2014 by popular social media service Facebook, recently unified as Goal, company created and founded by the programmer and entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg. On repeated occasions, the intentions to unify their platforms have been made known; the purpose is for users to interact.

KEEP READING:

Challenge on TikTok: What made the world smile in 2021

The five Apple devices that will stop selling next year

WhatsApp: how to know if your message was read when the contact has the double blue check active