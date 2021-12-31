How to install HEVC codec for free for Windows 10 and Windows 11

The HEVC codec (High Efficiency Video Coding, for its acronym in English) is necessary to be able to play content in 4K or up to 8K resolution, both in Windows 10 and in Windows 11. Although it is compatible with both versions and with popular players, such as VLC, this extension is not included in By default in Windows, it must be downloaded from the Microsoft Store, where it is available for 0.99 euros. Fortunately, there is a way to achieve this video compression standard. for free.

According to the portal MicrosoftersWindows allows manufacturers and developers to install the HEVC codec for free so that they can adapt their applications. Therefore, you only need to access the Microsoft Store as a manufacturer, and not as a user. Fortunately, you do not need any credentials or identification that allows access to the manufacturer’s version of the Microsoft Store, you just have to follow the following steps.

Copy the following link into your browser’s search bar: ms-windows-store: // pdp /? ProductId = 9n4wgh0z6vhq. Of course, you must do it from a Windows PC, since the link is a direct access to the Windows 10 or Windows 11 application store to install the HEVC codec for free.

Once this link is inserted, the browser will show a prompt as the Microsoft Store opens. Accept the warning and wait for the app store to open on your operating system.

Now, install the extension like any other app. It will not show the price, so it can be installed for free. Once the codec is downloaded, Microsoft will automatically activate it on supported players.

Will we notice better video quality when installing HEVC codec in Windows 10 and 11?

In addition to being able to view series, movies and other videos in high resolution, the HEVC or H.256 codec also offers the possibility of compress content more efficiently and with a lower consumption of resources than other formats. Now, does it suppose a differential point?

The change in resolution thanks to the HEVC codec can be noticeable on both 4K displays, as in other panels with a lower resolution. Therefore, and especially considering that it is possible to get it for free, it is advisable to install it on your computer, whether or not you have a high-resolution screen or play a limited number of compatible 4K videos.