Hyundai stops the hydrogen car of Genesis, after paralyzing the combustion engines – News – Hybrids and Electric

Hyundai the decided paralyze the development of the project Fuel cell powered electric vehicle from its premium Genesis brand. For now, and according to information from the Korean media Chosun.com, the decision it is not to delete it of your R&D portfolio, but rather an indefinite pause to assess the situation and make the relevant decisions. The slow evolution of the sector in terms of sales, costs and charging infrastructure are the reasons why Hyundai seems to have decided not to continue advancing with it.

Along with Toyota, Hyundai has always been a staunch advocate of hydrogen fuel cell technology. Already in 2016 suggested that electric vehicles powered by electrochemical batteries were a interim solution “Until hydrogen vehicles become the most logical option for transportation.”

In September this year, Hyundai unveiled its hydrogen fuel cell strategy. Their goal was to achieve significant penetration in the most important markets by 2040 with both passenger and commercial vehicles. The way to achieve it was through the development of the third generation of its hydrogen fuel cell, which is based on the current one, the second one that is mounted by the Hyundai Nexo FCEV. The manufacturer claimed that it had been able to reduce the powertrain by 30% and increase its durability and performance.

The Hyundai Nexo FCEV is a non-combustion vehicle derivative, a move that clearly hinted at Hyundai’s commitment to hydrogen.

This new generation of technology would be ready to be installed in the first vehicles in 2023. The development of the ecosystem and the economies of scale in production would allow all commercial vehicles will implement this technology by 2028 and its prices would be competitive with battery electric ones in 2030. In parallel, its premium brand, Genesis, announced that it would abandon internal combustion engines in 2025.

Since then, an internal audit has shown that Hyundai has not achieved any of the objectives set for this technology. The production of systems is lower than expected, responding to a demand that has remained stagnant. The cost of production has not fallen as expected and the refueling infrastructure being built is scarce and does not meet the expectations of the Korean group. Furthermore, hydrogen prices have not experienced a significant decline either.

Hyundai has currently covered one year of the four that it had planned for the development of an electric model powered by a hydrogen fuel cell that was to be marketed under the Genesis brand in 2025. Given the current scenario for this technology, the Korean brand has decided to pause this project indefinitely.

For now, this is the only development that has been paralyzed and Hyundai has not announced that it intends to suspend other projects it has in its portfolio. Most likely, commercial vehicles that are based on this technology will continue, while those that are intended for private transport, such as the Genesis, will be parked for now.

Hyundai’s first production vehicle with this technology was the 2001 Santa Fe FCEV, which was replaced by the Tucson FCEV in 2005. The ix35 FCEV was subsequently introduced in 2012 until it reached the current Nexo, which went on sale in 2018. that, for the first time, it is a model not derived from a combustion one as in the previous cases, a move that clearly hinted at Hyundai’s commitment to hydrogen.

Commercial projects related to heavy transport, such as the HDC-6 NEPTUNE, will continue.

The hydrogen fuel cell has a difficult time finding its place in electric vehicles in private channels. Battery-powered electric cars are getting better with every generation and batteries, despite current circumstances, continue to fall in price. Hydrogen raises various technical questionsological related to energy efficiency in hydrogen generation and to the limited and complex supply network. It is therefore a technology that provides little benefit over batteries even in the best theoretical scenarios.

However in the medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles its application may be more appropriate, since the capacity and autonomy of the batteries have a limitation that may not allow them to be viable in this type of application. The high energy density of hydrogen can offer multiple benefits in long-haul heavy trucks and even on ships and planes compared to fossil fuels.