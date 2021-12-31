If Carson Wentz does not play, it will be Sam Ehlinger who takes the controls in Colts

On Sunday they will know if Wentz will be able to play or not, until then, the rookie is the one who is contemplated to start

INDIANAPOLIS – The coach of the Colts, Frank Reich, after approaching the retired quarterback Philip Rivers, will start rookie Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday if veteran Carson Wentz is not authorized to play.

Wentz was placed in the reserve list / COVID-19 Tuesday after testing positive. Originally he would miss 10 days for not being vaccinated and testing positive, but the NFL and the NFLPA They adopted new COVID protocol guidelines on Tuesday that would reduce isolation time to five days.

Sam Ehlinger and Carson Wentz in a Colts workout. Getty

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“Yes [Wentz] clears his fifth day, that would be Sunday and theoretically he would be available for the game, “Reich said.” He will be in virtual meetings, so if they allow it, he will play. At this point, Sam is our incumbent. I’m excited for Sam. “

The new guidelines of the NFL allowed the Colts activate starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, left guard Quenton Nelson and right guard Mark Glowinski from the reserve / COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Yes Wentz You stop having symptoms, the Colts’ training and medical staff will give you a training schedule to do at home because you are not allowed on the team premises during this five-day stretch.

Reich said he reached out to Rivers, 40, who helped lead the Colts to an 11-5 record and the playoffs in 2020. Rivers retired at the end of that season to coach a high school in Alabama.

2 Related

“You know I’m close to him,” Reich agreed. “We talked all year. We spoke to him relatively recently. He was on vacation with his family. I have told him about our situation here, but I have nothing to report and no additional comments at this time.”

Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick who has yet to attempt a pass in a regular-season game, was the Colts’ third quarterback behind Wentz and Jacob Eason. He missed the start of the regular season after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason game, but returned to the team as a substitute in October when Eason was suspended.

“I think Sam is cut out for moments like this,” Reich pointed out. “He has that special factor. He has very good skills as a quarterback. He’s kept improving. I’m excited for this week’s opportunity to prepare, and we’ll see how the week unfolds.”