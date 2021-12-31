In this way, Bill de Blasio says goodbye to the mayor of New York | Your Political City New York

Read transcript

day.it’s all for now, backfor.adriana: signature waylike when the pandemic started,mayor bill de blasio sedismissed the city with apress conference withupdate on covidThis is the end of this era oftwo terms with one city anda pandemic that they give us.[úsica]with this farewell walkand a last press conference wasfires bill de blasio asmayor of new york, aftertwo terms where he had toface several emergencies, onepandemic and many challenges ofsafety.>> got burned, leave townfrom 007, where everything isfalling and exploding. now thedelinquency.Adriana: who your governmentrecognize improvements inminimal salary for thousands ofworkers in the city.also the program for himlargest school system in thepee.>> your preschool initiativefor the children of the city yesthere is a sanctuary. what i knowapproached his promise ofinequality is giving equalitieseducational.[habla en ingés]Adriana: for many it is avictory having achieved thatvaccinated in new york.many belonging to theeducational community, cops andfirefighters.>> it did very well.Criticism rains down on himpresident, in what manycome as a throwback to newyork for ecades withhigh levels of people withouthome and a high pressure zionincreased crime.>> never knew how to have theleadership to managenew york cop, lamishandled. after thedeath of floyd, the city hasbeen declining.the cops are casting foratás and is letting thethings they do. he hasn’t had theleadership or to call them tothem or to influence achange.Although the mayor bill ofyour service is likelypublic do not end there. I knowwait for you to confirm youraspiration to the government of