Iñaki Martín, Family Doctor Award 2021: “Even before the pandemic there was a lack of professionals and an overload in Primary Care”

The Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain (RANME) has awarded to Dr. Iñaki Martín Lesende the award “General Medicine / Family Medicine Physician 2021 “. This prestigious award is for him “an important recognition of my career in all areas of my professional life: healthcare, research and teaching.”

This is one of the 23 awards that the RANME grants annually through its Foundation. They award this award “in order to publicly recognize the work, dedication, work and career of professionals in Spanish medicine.”

And it is that the RANME Awards include 23 distinctions that are delivered in 8 different categories. The categories are RANME, Professional Path, General Medicine Physician, Teaching Path, Communication, Research, Bachelor of Medicine and Doctorate. Dr. Martín Lesende will collect the award in Madrid, at the celebration on January 11, 2022.

Balance award

Iñaki Martín Lesende considers that this recognition “is a reward for balance”. As he explains, throughout his 34 years of professional life he has reconciled his clinical care work in different work areas, research and teaching.

Martín Lesende has worked as a professor in the UPV / EHU Department of Medicine, in the Basurto Teaching Unit. In addition, he has worked as a Primary Care physician at the Indautxu Health Center and as a member of the Research group on comprehensive care for people with chronic diseases of the Biocruces Bizkaia Health Research Institute.

In addition to intensive ongoing training, he has maintained a commitment to collaborate with the Health Organization. He has also worked with scientific societies and with the socio-sanitary or community.

Care practice

On the other hand, Martín Lesende has led different research projects in the field of healthcare practice. In this sense, there have been three clinical areas where his teaching, research and competence work has especially stood out.

In the first place, the area of ​​care for the elderly from primary care (PC), in priority clinical areas that have an impact on health. Likewise, the winner has stood out for his communication and clinical interview, especially his first professional decade and, in recent years, in ultrasound.

International projection

Due to its field of specialization, it has also maintained a significant international projection. Participated in the design of the WHO project of “Primary Care friendly to the elderly.” In addition, he has given presentations at Congresses of the European Society of Family and Community Medicine and at the European Commission.

He has also participated in projects with professionals from Argentina or Chile (currently), or as part of the expert panel of the Joint Action ADVANTAGE on fragility recently.

Finally, his teaching commitment has become evident after having served as a professor in the Department of Medicine of the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU), where he has been a teaching tutor in the specialty of Family and Community Medicine since he finished his residency (1991 ) to the present.