Is it Russell Westbrook? LeBron James reveals Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem

In less than 24 hours Los angeles lakers He went from the relief of victory to the sadness of defeat. In the game against Memphis Grizzlies they fell by 104 to 99 and the team’s biggest problem according to Lebron James he said present again. Is Russell westbrook?

When it looked like the Lakers could start a winning streak in the NBA 2021-22 After beating the Houston Rockets on December 28 with two triple-doubles by LeBron and Westbrook, another cold water bump came with a loss that revealed the biggest problem the team has

Russell westbrook It always becomes a trend every time the Lakers play and not just because of good deeds. Russ lost a dunk with just over two minutes in the fourth to the Memphis Grizzlies and the criticism was not long in coming.

Disagreement over Westbrook’s level in Los angeles lakers it is such that the rumor settled that the team discusses a bomb swap to get Russ out of the Californian franchise. However, LeBron James does not consider it as the main problem that leads them to lose.

LeBron James reveals Los Angeles Lakers biggest problem in NBA 2021-22

“There is a difference between careless turnovers and offensive turnovers. We have to reduce our careless turnovers, the ones that are simply not forced. We will have turnovers in attack, which is fine. We have a lot of attackers and we understand that. But, careless turnovers, where you literally just flip the ball over and there’s no pressure or no reason for it, those are the ones that get us in trouble. “, concluded Lebron James.