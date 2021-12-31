Is it taken from LeBron? This would be the luxury quintet if the Golden State Warriors signs Anthony Davis

Expert analysts proposed a trade for Anthony Davis to reach the Golden State Warriors and that would be the luxury quintet if they manage to take him away from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the world of NBA fans freeze when they play Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden state warriors, but this time the two teams made headlines for a bomb exchange raised by the experts: Anthony Davis by Stephen Curry’s three teammates.

Boom! The specialized portal Fadeaway World exploded the world of NBA With the exchange for Davis to play for the Warriors and Golden State fans began to dream of the hypothetical luxury quintet they would form. Does anyone beat them?

The starting base would be Stephen Curry, who plays the NBA season 2021-22 in MVP mode by breaking a thousand and one record with his triples. For the guard position, the most anticipated return in Golden State Warriors would arrive: Klay Thompson.

With the ‘Splash Brothers’ (brothers) on the court, the luxury quintet that would form Warriors is complemented by a Andrew Wiggins Averaging 18.8 points per game and an ERA of 43 percent from 3-point range.

This would be the luxury quintet if the Golden State Warriors signs Anthony Davis in the NBA

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are joined Otto Porter Jr. as power forward and Anthony Davis as the big man who would dominate the paint in the Golden State Warriors luxury quintet if ‘La Ceja’ was removed from LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers.