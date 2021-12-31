Isabel Macedo and her daughter Belita combined looks in New York

On vacation in New York with his family, Isabel macedo does not lose the fashionista spirit that characterizes it. On his Instagram he shares with his two million followers his looks ideal for high winter.

In addition to setting a trend, it joins one of the strongest phenomena of this year: it combined its outfit with his daughter’s, Belita Urtubey. Both showed off with striking and original metallic jackets.

Read also: Isabel Macedo changed her look again and Belita’s reaction stole attention

Isabel Macedo and her daughter Belita, with metallic jackets in New York (Photo: Instagram / @ isabelmacedophoto).

His chosen one was a model puffer, ideal to face the New York cold, in silver colour. In addition, both of them combined their coats with chupine jean pants and boots.

While the girl wore a brown suede model, the actress wore a classic black leather ankle boots with sole track. Finally, the mother wore a black shirt and her daughter a sweater gray fabric with colored Andean pattern.

The combined looks of Isabel Macedo and Belita. (Photo: Instagram / @ isabelmacedophoto)

In different tourist spots in the city, mother and daughter were photographed smiling with their looks high impact and they received the praise of their followers.

Under the jacket, Belita wore a sweater, pacifier and boots. (Photo: Instagram / @ isabelmacedophoto)

In less than 24 hours, the posting exceeded 60 thousand likes Y several famous of the environment happened to leave them emojis from the heart, What Verónica Lozano, Georgina Barbarrosa and Jimena Monteverde. Meanwhile, their followers They dedicated comments like “Divine”, “Enjoy” Y “Beautiful”.

Isabel Macedo and Belita combine their looks

This is not the first time that the actress and her daughter have been shown in matching outfits. Several months ago, Macedo published a selfie in which both used the same diamond-patterned sweater in beige, pink, burgundy and mustard tones. They even put on the same style of light blue jean worn to put together an identical look.

They wore the same knitted sweater. For: Instagram

Isabel and Belita, always combined

Previously, the duo fashionist he had already photographed himself on the beach with Inspirational striped onesies navy/ retro. Isabel chose a model with fine stripes in light pink and white with flown on the strips Y a very pronounced neckline.

Accessories? Like every fashion fan, she added sunglasses and a wicker capeline. For its part, Belita she wore a swimsuit design very similar to her mom, but light blue and white, with ruffles on the sides.

Isabel Macedo and Belita wear matching onesies (Photo: Instagram / @ isabelmacedophoto).

With pure tenderness and love, Isabel Macedo and Belita set trends with their “Matching looks”.

Follow us @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.