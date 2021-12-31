Isaiah Thomas, to protocols after joining Mavs

After a game with the Dallas Mavericks, former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas entered NBA health and safety protocols on Thursday.

Thomas signed a 10-day hardship deal Wednesday to replace Brandon Knight, another addition to a hardship deal that entered league protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.

Photo: Getty

Thomas, whose 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expired earlier this week, said he was shopping for groceries near his home in Seattle on Wednesday morning when Mavs general manager Nico Harrison called to ask if he could. play in Sacramento that night. He quickly booked a flight and arrived in Sacramento just over four hours early.

“I was like, ‘Hell, I can play tonight!'” Thomas said after scoring six points and dishing out four assists in 13 minutes during the Mavs’ 95-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings, receiving a standing ovation. standing when he entered the court. play. “I actually came home from Los Angeles [el martes]. It’s been a lot, but I’m cut out for this. I am ready for it. I am grateful for the opportunity. And it was a no-brainer when he asked. “

However, Thomas ‘stay with the Mavs could only last one game, with the team optimistic that several players will return soon and with Thomas’ 10-day contract likely to expire while it is in league protocols. The Mavs currently have eight players in protocols.

Thomas, 32, was a two-time All-Star for the Boston Celtics before a serious hip injury derailed his career. He has spent most of the past two seasons out of the league, playing a total of seven games in 10-day deals with the New Orleans Pelicans in April and the Lakers this month.