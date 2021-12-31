Jacqueline Andere lashed out at influencers who migrate to acting

Jacqueline Andere attacks influencers who appear on television Photo: Instagram/@jacquelineandere.fans

The leading actress, María Esperanza Jacqueline Andere Aguilar, better known as Jacqueline andere with more than 60 years of career in film and television shared, for the morning Come the joy, his annoyance that some producers choose their cast based on the number of followers they have on social media and not because of their talent.

The Mexican interpreter expressed her dissatisfaction with actors who currently get projects based on their popularity on social media because he does not consider that they have all the aptitudes to perform well their role in melodramatic productions.

“I think they should do the castings, as they are doing, and hence they choose, not because they have 20 thousand followers, that seems absurd to me [..] If they are not actresses, what? We start from the bottom, I started as an extra, and later they gave me a piece of paper, with a line, of course, otherwise I would continue as an extra“Said the 83-year-old interpreter in an interview for the program Come the joy.

Jacqueline Andere has more than 60 years of experience in Mexico Photo: Instagram/@jacquelineandere.fans

Andere assured that the actors should also get on the theatrical stages: “It is not only doing television, it is doing theater […] Cwith the shrill voices that they have Oh my God! How awful!”, He attacked the influencers, as he commented that they do not know the value of dramatic art and, according to the actress, they have an annoying tone of voice.

Likewise, the artist asked television production companies to be more strict with the creation of their projects and especially with the cast they choose to lead them.

Finally, the mother of Chantal andere He begged the producers not to choose the cast of their projects based on the followers of social networks, as it could backfire: “It is a two-edged sword, it has very good things and it has very bad things,” he concluded for the morning show from TV Azteca.

Jacquelin Andere has participated in more than 15 stories within Televisa throughout her career Photo: Instagram/@jacquelineandere.fans

Jacqueline Andere, was born on August 20, 1938 in Mexico City, Mexico. She took her first steps in the United States and on her return to Mexico she entered the ANDA Cinematographic, Theater and Radio-television Institute. She began her career as an actress in plays and made her screen debut with the film El vestido de novia (1959).

Two years after his first foray into film, he made the leap to television with the soap opera La Leona. ANDn 1966 she married the director and writer José María Fernández Unsaín, with whom he had a daughter, the also Mexican actress, Chantal Andere.

Throughout his career he has participated in numerous soap operas such as: The right to be born (1966), Wild Heart (1966), The hex (1983), The flight of the Eagle (1994), Lark (nineteen ninety five), My dear Isabel (nineteen ninety six), Seraph (1999), You are my Destiny (2000), among others. His film experience includes classic and world-famous films, including The exterminating angelby Luis Buñuel.

Among his most recent projects we find the television series For loving without law (2018) and Las amazonas (2016).

Juanpa Zurita and Diego Boneta in their roles as Alex Basteri and Luis Miguel

It should be noted that currently, various content creators have had the opportunity to participate in famous productions. The clear example is Juanpa Zurita who is a model and actor, has just over 26 million followers on Instagram, He also participated in the important story produced by Netflix, Luis Miguel: The series.

Another character that is important to rescue during 2021 is Kimberly Loaiza, which has more than 29 million followers and which this 2021 had the opportunity to boost her musical career and to venture into the reality show of Telemundo, Así se Baila.

