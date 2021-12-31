Jaguar and eagle inspired alebrijes exhibited in New York

Jacobo and María Ángeles are two artisans from San Martín Tilcajete, Oaxaca, that They have gone around the world with their art by making two monumental alebrijes, an eagle and a jaguar, which were placed in both the New York Tower and the UN headquarters in the United States.

Since their arrival in the neighboring country to the north, the monumental alebrijes caused a sensation and sensation with their mystical presence that represents the joy, the culture of Mexico and the protection, on this occasion, to all migrants who live and work in the United States.

The artisan Jacobo Ángeles explained that the alebrijes that were exhibited, both at Rockefeller Center and at the United Nations headquarters, they have been called “Guardians of International Peace and Security”, which were inspired by the Zapotec culture because they have three power animals: the jaguar, the eagle and the serpent.

The craftsman indicated that each figure was carved by hand, with Zapotec drawings, codes and codices for more than six months and painted with natural colors, extracted from organic materials and sealed with automotive varnish.

“We made these pieces for six months, and frankly for us it was a challenge; we knew that there were going to be several types of factors such as humidity, snow, rain. So we prepare these pieces with a format that has a metal structure so that they can be sustained in such strong winds ”, explained Jacobo.

He highlighted that the alebrijes, which measure 4.5 meters wide and six meters high, for the first time were made of fiberglass and have a two-meter metal base; were transported by land in two trailers from the town of San Martín Tilcajete, in Oaxaca, until crossing the border with Mexico and advancing to the United States, where they reached New York, to be exhibited.

He specified that in the elaboration and placement of the monumental alebrijes participated a group of 30 people, who worked in several shifts to advance in the realization, conclusion and details of the magnificent works.

“It took us approximately two weeks to get to the US, due to customs problems, because the entire trip was by land (…) So they had to carry two large trailers,” said the craftsman.

In 1994, Jacobo and María created their alebrije workshop with a community and sustainability vision, as it was integrated with artisans from 24 communities that operate with a bioconservation plan for the copal tree that they use to make their handicrafts.

“It began with my parents and my grandparents, we are artisans and heirs of this form of carving that already has our style, our shape, our identity and now we have generated an anchor, to generate confidence in many young people, who have learned our technique. and who seek to follow in our footsteps ”, Jacobo Ángeles explained about his origins and the beginning of his workshop, now recognized worldwide.

San Martín Tilcajete is a town governed under the system of uses and customs in the Central Valley area of ​​Oaxaca, and is recognized as a Magic Town, as it is an emblematic site visited by tourists from all over the world who are attracted by the greatness of the most indigenous culture of Oaxaca: the making of alebrijes, who have gained world fame after the screening of the film Coconut from Disney Pixar.

