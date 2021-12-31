Jaime Echenique played in the NBA: Wizards vs. Cleveland – Other Sports – Sports

The name of Jaime Echenique will remain in the history of colombian sport and of the NBA, the best basketball in the world, after this Thursday he became the first Colombian player to act in a match in this tournament.

The Barranquillero was part of the Washington quintet, which played the match against Cleveland Cavaliers. He played 3 minutes 04 seconds, which he will never forget and which will be marked forever.

Statistics don’t matter

Echenique entered in the fourth half of the game and helped his quintet to obtain a 110-93 victory, but the result is not what does not matter, the key is that Echenique opened the doors that had been closed to him and others.

He did not do much, the match sheet marked zero in the Colombian’s statistics, but that was not the key either, because he played, stepped on a wood wearing the shirt of a NBA team.

Echenique was called urgently. The leaders of Wizards summoned him to sign for 10 days, after the squad was diminished by the infections of some players by the covid-19.

Bradley Beal was the key player in the winner, the highest scoring player of the night, scoring 29 points, followed by Kyle Kuzma, who was present at the rival rim with 25.

With 11 points Daniel Gafford contributed, while Echenique was dying to enter.

But it was his turn and he entered the court to mark the milestone of being the first Colombian basketball player to play an NBA game.

Echenique will be another option for the Wizards of Washington this Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, or Monday, against Charlotte hornets.

