Japan high school goes viral for unusual free-throw choreography

Congratulations go out to Takagawa Gakuen Middle School, who kicked off their campaign in a big way at the Japanese Middle School tournament on Tuesday, beating Star Ridge High School in Ishikawa.

Takagawa Gakuen clinched a 4-2 victory in the first round of the competition, which is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, with Haruki Hayashi and Keigo Nakayama scoring a pair of goals each. However, one goal in particular drew worldwide attention as it was generated by a really fun and inspired set piece.

The Takagawa Gakuen players, who had to take a free kick on the wing, decided it was the right moment to do an elaborate routine that they must have worked on a lot during the training sessions.

高 川 学園 、 フ リ ー キ ッ ク の 時 に 輪 に な っ て 踊 っ て た ん だ け ど 何？ pic.twitter.com/gYCml8YsKJ – yoshinikov (@yoshinikov) December 29, 2021

As the two potential free-kick takers faced the ball, five attackers joined hands in a carousel-like circle at the other end of the area, in an attempt to confuse the opposing defense. Surprisingly, the routine was successful: the players broke the circle and burst into the area before converting.

The video of the peculiar goal was posted on Twitter by the user @yoshinikov, and immediately went viral, adding more than five million views in its first 24 hours on the Internet.

High school football in Japan has a glorious history of innovative set pieces. East Fukuoka FC briefly captured world attention in 2018, when they performed their sublime “walking wall” routine.





However, as revolutionary as the Takagawa Gakuen team’s choreography may seem, this template cannot be credited with creating the method. The particular play dates back to at least 2014, when 11th Czech PK Pribram tried to dupe her Teplice rivals with a joyous pirouette prior to the corner kick. Unfortunately, the routine was totally useless, as the dispatch shot over the entire area, ending in a throw-in from the opposite side.





Seven years have passed since then, but finally the Takagawa Gakuen has legitimized the routine of the “wheel dance” prior to a free kick, as an option for those teams trying to make the most of an aerial play.