Javier Aguirre lashes out at Liga MX and surprises MLS fans

Javier Aguirre surprised fans by referring to the reputation of Liga MX in the world and compared it to MLS.

December 30, 2021 18:00

Javier Aguirre launched the last dart of the year in the Mexican press against the reputation of Liga MX and ended up comparing it with the MLS due to the latest results in international competitions.

The Basque It showed a crude and heartbreaking analysis for the ears of the fans of the Mexico tournament by ensuring that “no one is looking at it” and ended up generating one of the last scandals of this 2021.

In an interview with TUDN, the coach of Rayados de Monterrey showed a pessimistic facet about his vision of the figure that the Mexican Football Federation carries to show a more attractive football for European markets.

“After 12 seasons in Spain I would sadly tell you that we don’t promote ourselves well, nobody watches Mexican soccer, there are platforms and there is history, soccer people do, but the average fan, he doesn’t see it,” he said. the Mexican strategist.

Faced with this situation, he decided to compare it with the MLS: “The MLS, easier being there, living there, watching an MLS game, in Egypt and in Paris or Copa Libertadores, Brazil or Argentina and Mexico each week there was a summary, no of Mexico of the Concacaf ”.

Regarding this, he remembered the time that Miguel The lice Herrera was in Betis folders to take the reins of the first team and the Spanish press was unaware of his profile: “They don’t know us. I remember in El Chiringuito the name of Miguel Herrera came out for Betis, one of the gatherings threw the name of Miguel Herrera, one of the best Mexican coaches in history, who made a great World Cup and has won many things in Mexico, the The famous ‘Piojo’, Miguel Herrera and they tell you ‘I don’t know who he is’. We are doing something wrong ”.