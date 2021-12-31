Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on New Year’s Eve, enjoy dinner with the singer’s children

Just a few days to say goodbye to the year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, one of the most mediatic couples of this 2021, was seen enjoying a family afternoon in the company of the singer’s children, Emme and Max.

According to information from Daily mail, the Bennifer were captured in the vicinity of the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, a very special place for the couple, because apparently it was the place where Ben stayed when he resumed his relationship with JLo.

For this output, JLo opted for a casual and warm look. He wore black pants, a beige button-down trench coat. She accompanied them with a luxurious Hermés bag. And she decided to wear her hair pulled back.

Photo: Instagram Capture @benniferfanpage

For his part, the actor opted for a navy blue shirt, black pants, shoes and a beige coat. It should be noted that both wore face masks correctly.

While, minors were seen wearing casual clothes. Emme wore her dark hair short and had a multi-colored striped sweater, while Max was even more casual in a gray T-shirt and black windbreaker.

This time, the couple only dated the twins, leaving the children of Ben Affleck, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel.

A week ago, Ben Affleck was seen shopping with his children and his girlfriend’s children, while she was visiting exclusive luxury stores in Los Angeles.