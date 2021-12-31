Jennifer Lopez and her looks that you can imitate to shine at the New Year’s parties

Jennifer Lopez has always been considered a fashion icon And in each presentation she makes, she leaves us speechless with her striking looks in which her spectacular figure stands out.

That is why we wanted to return to some of her best outfits this year so that you can be the sensation at your holiday parties.

A classic black dress

As is well known, a fundamental piece that cannot be missing in your wardrobe is a classic black dress and the “Diva from the Bronx” has given a lecture on how to wear this piece with eleganceAccompanying it with accessories in silver, as well as intense eye makeup that helps highlight them.

She wears a sophisticated white dress

A set that JLo used in early 2021 was the one he wore during Joe Biden’s inauguration to the presidency of the United States, which we know that you can recreate with items that you have stored in your closet. The key will be learning to mix the pieces and choose the right accessories.

On that occasion, the singer of “Let’s get loud” wore a beautiful white tweed jewel coat, an ecru ruffled blouse and palazzo pants covered in sequins, finished off with a chain and beaded belt.

Three-piece outfit and long boots

Another perfect outfit to close the year that you can imitate is the brown outfit that Ben Affleck’s girlfriend wore when she accompanied him to the premiere of his movie “The Last Duel”, which seems perfect for this time of year.

This time she wore a Gucci brown suede and leather cape with a matching pencil skirt, a high-necked black top, and suede thigh-high boots. To finish off the retro-inspired look, the interpreter added a pair of brown aviator sunglasses and a classic Channel bag.

Casual, comfortable and warm

If yours is not glamor and you want to go to your New Year’s Eve dinner with a more comfortable and warm look, this is the option. Some weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez was seen walking hand in hand with her handsome boyfriend wearing high-waisted jeans that are flared and gathered at the waist by means of a belt. Accompanied by a gray sweater with silver highlights, a pastel blue coat and a maxi scarf they will make you feel comfortable, elegant and you will not be cold on your evenings.

Photo: Instagram @bennifer

Wastes confidence with pronounced necklines

If yours is to shine and you want to steal the glances at the dinner with which you will close the year, you can opt for a long dress with plunging necklines, same as JLo has taught us how to wear them.

A clear example of this model is the one used by the singer during the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, where she reappeared with Ben Affleck after 17 years.

Now the important thing will be to choose the perfect look for your New Year’s Eve party and dazzle everyone with your outfit.