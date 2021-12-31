Jhay Cortez makes fun of Rauw Alejandro in his new song “Enterrauw” | Music USA USA CELEBS NNDC | OFF SIDE

The confrontation between Jhay Cortez and Rauw Alexander. The singers continue to launch verbal attacks through their songs, a practice known in urban culture as ‘tiraera’.

It all started when Mia Khalifa’s partner alluded to the singer Rosalía in her song “Si Pepe Remix”. “Your Spanish wants me to speak to her in English”, is heard in part of the song.

Rauw Alejandro exploded and decided to respond to him through his Twitter account. “Women respect each other !!!!! Sucker”Wrote the Puerto Rican. “Let’s go over there”added.

The confrontation did not stop there, as the interpreter of “Todo de ti” released the song “Hunter”, where he responds to his compatriot after he made fun of his albums “Vice Versa” and “Aphrodisiac”.

“Aphrodisiac, Vice Versa are still on the charts / Your album was used as a frisbee, no one has heard it again”Is heard in part of the song.

Jhay Cortez responds:

This week, Jhay Cortez released his song “Enterrauw”, where he launches several attacks against his colleague. “You say ‘respect women,’ but support ‘the abuser of Chris Brown, you bastard.”

