JK Rowling affirms that she has never said that “there are only two genders” and defends that the words “sex” and “gender” cannot be used interchangeably

British writer JK Rowling, who has repeatedly come under fire for her statements about transgender people, defended that the words “sex” and “gender” cannot be used interchangeably and assured that he has never stated that “there are only two genders”.

The author of the Harry Potter books responded in this way to the appearance of an article entitled ‘Poll: Most Americans agree with JK Rowling [de que] there are only two genders. ‘

“I have never said that there are only two genders. There are innumerable gender identities,” Rowling wrote on her Twitter account this Wednesday. “The question at the heart of this debate is whether sex or gender identity should form the basis for decisions about safeguarding, service provision, sports categories and other areas where women and girls currently have legal rights and protection,” continued the writer.

Likewise, he argued that the use of “the words ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably obscures the central question of this debate,” inviting all people who are “interested in what he really” said to read an article he wrote about it. topic and leaving the link.

Rowling became the target of criticism and threats after she criticized an opinion piece in June 2020 that contained the expression ‘menstruating people’ in the headline. “I’m sure there was a word for those people before. Someone help me: ‘Wumben’? ‘Wimpund’? ‘Woomud’?”, tweeted Rowling back then, pretending to be trying to remember the word ‘women’, ‘women’ in English.

