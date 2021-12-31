Joel Embiid sends Kevin Durant “home” in tense encounter

New York – Kevin Durant came back. After defeating him, Joel Embiid made a signal with his arm, to leave the court.

Durant made the same move, addressing the 76ers two weeks ago when they visited Brooklyn. This time, Embiid laughed last.

The Cameroonian scored 34 points and Philadelphia spoiled Durant’s return, beating the Nets 110-102 on Thursday night.

Durant had 33 points in his first game in two weeks. He had been absent from three duels because he was in the health protocols for COVID-19.

Despite friction with Durant, Embiid praised him.

“If there is a player whom I consider probably more talented than me, it is definitely him”, He said. “So I have all the respect for him and I admire the way he plays. We are simply competitive. We care about winning every game, and it is always good to defeat the best in the conference ”.

Durant did not resent the inactivity. He had averaged 39.7 points in the three games prior to the absence.

However, Embiid called with a shot while fouled. Then, a technical foul was called to the Cameroonian and another to Durant.

At the end of the game, Embiid argued with several Nets players, waving his arm to signal them to leave the court after the loss.

Durant played down what happened. He acknowledged that the gesture he made at the end of the Dec. 16 match that Brooklyn won may have been an antecedent to Embiid’s move.

“If you’ve seen Joel and I face off, this has happened in every game, even the All-Star Game,” Durant said. “We just respect each other, to the degree that I think there is a natural fire arising from competition. This is how this sport is ”.

James Harden had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets. He thus continued his good performance since he was absent three games also due to the coronavirus protocols.

But the Nets couldn’t contain Embiid all night.