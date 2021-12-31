José Mario Pinto in the sights of Pedro Troglio’s San Lorenzo? What they say in Argentina about the Honduran

2021-12-31

“José Mario Pinto, 24-year-old left inside, appears on the list of players that #SanLorenzo had his eye on. He is currently in Olimpia, a club from which Pedro Troglio arrives ”, he reported.

According to the Twitter account @RefuerzosCASLA, the crow is targeting José Mario Pinto, a talented left-wing midfielder who became Olimpia’s titleholder in 2021 and was key in Troglio’s four-time championship.

San Lorenzo de Almagro confirmed the signing of coach Pedro Troglio and with his arrival on the bench, names of possible reinforcements have begun to be considered, one of them from Honduras.

Troglio rules out signing Hondurans at this moment

The club is in search of a left interior, but Pedro Troglio himself made it clear that at the moment he does not think about bringing catrachos reinforcements, but he does not rule out the possibility in the future.

“Not right away now because on January 1 I’m going to Honduras to get my things and on the second I’ll be back and start the preseason. The team in terms of foreigners is complete but I think that with the passage of time there are Honduran players who can easily come to the country and surely we will try to do so, “said the strategist after signing with San Lorenzo.

Pinto in this 2021 Apertura by the hand of Troglio played 22 games in which he added 1,747 minutes, scored a goal and gave six assists.

It is one of the jewels that Olimpia hopes to place abroad and according to the Transfermarkt portal, its market value is $ 248,000.