Karol G cancels his presentation at the New Year’s show in New York | Shows

The urban music interpreter Karol G announced today, through her Instagram account, that she will not be able to perform at “Dick’s Clark’s Rockin ‘Eve 2022”, held in Time Square, New York, due to several members of her team of work contracted covid-19.

The artist, who led the show in the Big Apple, regretted that she will not be able to “break” the stage.

“Some team members have faced a new covid-19 situation and, in a responsible way, for the health and well-being of everyone, especially those present, we had to cancel,” said Karol G.

The Colombian reported arrived in New York yesterday and that they had prepared “an incredible show for all of you with great dedication.”

He also said that he hopes that, in the future, he can once again have the opportunity to participate in the New Year’s show to share “this experience” with his followers.

This year the classic “farewell show” of the year celebrates its 50th anniversary and, for the first time, will have three venues: New York, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico.

The show will begin airing at 8:00 pm in New York; and at 11:00 pm in Puerto Rico.

For his part, Karol G was going to head, along with the band Journey, the list of artists who are going to perform in the Big Apple.

On the other hand, in Los Angeles, the Isla del Encanto will have its presentation, as Don Omar and Nio García will be there to sing the hits Danza Kuduro and Se Menea.

However, Puerto Rico will not be left behind, as it will host Daddy Yankee and Roselyn Sánchez.