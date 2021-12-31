Karol G showed her beauty and garnered hundreds of compliments on Instagram

The Colombian singer Karol G 30-year-old closes 2021 with sold-out seats in all the shows of his international tour ‘Bichota’ and now he is enjoying a few days off in his homeland of Medellín, Colombia, to say goodbye and start the year with his family and friends.

Social media has always been the chosen medium of Karol G to make contact with his fans and only on instagram accumulates more than 45 million followers from all latitudes. Now the ex of Anuel AA He raised the temperature by this means and chose the stories of his account to tell a little of what he is doing.

The truth is Karol G He shared a large number of postcards about the activities he does in his native Colombia with friends, among other things he showed the traditional foods of his land, his pet, the parties he attends and the days of extreme adventure that he enjoys these days .

But there are two photos with which Karol G The temperature rose in the camera’s social network and drew the attention of his followers. In one of them he placed the phrase “I opened the pearcing again” in reference to the fact that he has gone off the diet by eating a lot of chorizo ​​and pork rinds.

In this postcard, Karol G He appears with two of his friends doing F * ck you to the camera and with his shirt up, since he has pierced his nipples. He then published another photo showing his back and a white T-shirt while he rests on a wide bed. Guaranteed vacations for La Bichota!