Katty Martínez is a new player at Club América

‘Katty Killer’ became the third reinforcement of America for women ahead of Clausura 2022 in Liga MX Femenil

América Femenil closed the hiring of Katty Martínez as its new player and, the forward from Tigres, became the third reinforcement for the next Clausura 2022, along with Alison González and Scarlett Camberos as the new players at the service of coach Craig Harrington.

“Katty Killer” arrives at the nest of Coapa after playing 133 games with the Tigres team in which she scored 95 goals, a figure that places her as one of the historical scorers of the Women’s Mx League only below the forward of Monterrey Desireé Monsivais who adds 110 annotations with the striped shirt.

Katty Martínez finished her cycle with Tigres and will reinforce America’s attack. Getty Images

Sources informed ESPN that Martínez decided not to renew with female Tigres because he had the intention of trying his luck in another team and did not hesitate before the offer of America that will make the forward one of the highest paid players in the country to continue her career with the eagles who are looking to win the league title for the first time since December 2018 when they achieved their first and only title in the women’s category.

It should be noted that America will have one of the most powerful attacks in the league with the addition of Martínez who joins Daniela Espinoza, Monserrat Hernández, Sarah Lubbert, Kiana Palacios and Alison González although the latter is injured and it will take a few months to return to the pitch.

Sources informed ESPN that the hires of Martínez, González and Camberos will not be the only ones the team will have for the next tournament because they are still looking to strengthen the defense of the squad to compete with Tigres and Rayadas, which historically are the squads that dominate women’s soccer in Mexico with 4 league titles for the felines and two for the Albiazules.