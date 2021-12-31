Kodi, LibreELEC and more options

LibreELEC

LibreELEC it’s like using Kodi but with its own distro. This is one of the easiest ways to have Netflix on the Rapsberry Pi. We do it through Kodi in its version of the popular distribution. For that, we will have to download it. LibreELEC is a fork emerged from OpenELEC and its only mission is to run Kodi. That is, it is designed for anyone who has a microcomputer and wants to be able to have an updated multimedia center where they can have images, videos, music. It is free and we can have all the information from its website where we also find a Wiki where they indicate step by step its functions and advantages.

The first thing we must do is download the version of LibreELEC corresponding to our operating system and in its most recent version. On its website we can access the downloads section and we will find options or versions of Free RPI Zero, RPI 1, RPI 2 and RPi3. Choose the one that interests you and you have.

Once you have it, install the LibreELEC USB-SD Creator program on your computer by following all the steps that appear on the screen. Once installed, we open and choose the version of our Raspberry Pi and the version of LibreELEC that we want (the last one is assigned by default but you can change it) We can also choose if we want to download the file or not and where: on the SD card or on the USB that we have connected to our computer. Once all the data has been filled in, we download and touch on the option “Write image”

When you have it, we disconnect the USB or the card and connect it to the microcomputer where we will have to follow all the steps to install LibreELEC and access the Kodi interface. Within Kodi, of course, we will have to look for a addon that allows us to access Netflix as long as we have

Use Kodi

One of the best options to watch Netflix on Raspberry Pi is to use Kodi on Raspberry Pi because this will give us the ability to watch anything that interests us without any complexity. It allows us to do it with the streaming platform but also many other tools such as viewing IPTV lists, for example. And we can do it with LibreELEC or if you already have Raspbian installed.

Run the command: sudo apt install kodi

Make an edit of the c config file so that the hub will load automatically. To do this, we use a command: sudo nano / etc / default / kodi

Change the ENABLE setting to 1 by typing ENABLE = 1

Check the changes

Press the “Ctrl + z” key

Apt package manager will download and install Kodi

These steps may seem complicated if you have never used a Raspberry Pi, but they will be easy if you are familiar with the native operating system for these microcomputers. Once you are inside Kodi, we will only have to use the add-ons you want to watch Netflix on Kodi and, therefore, in RaspberrY. Of course, you will need to have an account or a profile on the platform and a series of requirements: have a recent version of Kodi, install one of the addons that allow us to watch Netflix and configure our account with the user data we already have.

With Chromium

Since 2016, CHromium OS can be installed on Raspberry Pi and it is one of the ways to get to watch Netflix on the microcomputer but also to provide the board with many functions with one of the best known and most popular browsers. Chromium is an open source version that may not allow you all the options that the original Chrome browser would. But we can install it and we will need the board, an Internet connection and a microSD card.

The first thing we must do is install the browser and we will do it with a simple command:

sudo apt install chromium-browser -y

Once we have it, we just have to run it. If you use the terminal, you just have to type chromium-browser to do it. If you do it from the Raspbian browser, you must open the icon from the taskbar and here you can start browsing.

But Chromium does not allow Netflix to watch if we don’t install the widevine libraries. Neither Chromium nor any other browser allows the playback of content with DRM, unlike Chrome on your computer normally. That is why you must install them so that all browsers (including this one) allow access to Netflix. And the command is simple. You just have to enter:

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt install libwidevinecdm0 -y

Once you have it, we can see content with DRM by accessing the browser. You go to Chromium, type www.netflix.com and log in with your username and password and start viewing the contents.