Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent their first Christmas together with their children

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They became one of the most beloved and famous couples of the year, and after several months of relationship and an engagement in between, they spent their first Christmas together.

Like a whole family, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They spent such an important date in the most romantic and glamorous way, and in the company of their respective children.

It was her own member of the Kardashian clan, who shared a gallery of photos in which you can see his happiness on Christmas Eve, to which he added the description: “It was the night before Christmas”, to which the drummer commented: “Every day is Christmas with you.”

In the first photograph they starred in an emotional moment, because in this one they appear Kourtney Kardashian with her little daughter Penelope, while Travis Barker with his sons Landon and Alabama, as well as Atiana de la Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s First Christmas

In the photo gallery also appeared Kim, Khloé and Kendall, besides that there were some photographs of the traditional dinner of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas, without forgetting Santa claus.

Despite the absence of the oldest (Mason) and youngest (Reign) son of Kourtney kardashian, in one of the photographs, his daughter Penelope appears playing with Travis Barker, showing that the little girl maintains a great relationship with her mother’s partner and next husband.