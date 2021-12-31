Kristal Silva will receive 2022 from Paris: “This is unreal”

(Photo: Instagram / @kristalsilva_)

Kristal Silva He surprised his followers on social networks with a series of photographs that he took during his current visit to France. The television presenter caused a sensation with a summer look where she wore her stunning figure next to the Eiffel Tower.

Yuselmi Kristal Silva Dávila, better known as Kristal Silva, left the TV Azteca forums for Paris, France. In a few hours, the driver of Come the joy He will say goodbye to the Old Year and will receive 2022 on the European continent from where he shared his first impressions of the place with his colleagues and the public of said morning during the broadcast of this Friday, December 31.

“I am having a lot of fun because it is the first time that I come to know this place that is so romantic, it is full of art, breathtaking places. Through all the streets that I have walked I swear there is a photograph on my cell phone because ”, he said.

(Photo: @ kristalsilva_ / Instagram)

The Mexican model who was part of the beauty pageant miss Universe in 2016, he announced that this end of the year there will be no pyrotechnics in parisHowever, everyone will be able to enjoy a light show that will take place at the Eiffel Tower. In addition, he showed off the words he knows in French and showed pictures of what the current looks like. Louvre Museum.

“I am more than happy to share with you, through my social networks, this beauty, this place that many perhaps have not had the opportunity to know,” he added.

And he has done so, because in the last hours he has published some of the photographs that he has taken in France. Kristal Silva began her journey in one of the most famous places in the country, as she decided to pose in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

(Capture: kristalsilva_ / Instagram)

In a nightscape, the model who recently turned 30, showed off her slim figure in a look made up of black garments and accessories. The host radiated her natural beauty with a light makeup, which highlighted her lips in a wine tone.

The native of Tamaulipas continued with another photo session in the favorite place, the Eiffel Tower. Silva stood in front of the monument and smiled for the camera; she left more than one breathless with her outfit consisting of a large red coat, a high-necked blouse and hip trousers with a black and white checkered pattern.

“I met the Eiffel Tower, a super beautiful place. I swear to you that I saw it in photographs, in videos, in movies, since you are there and you see the tower so immense, more than 200 meters long, the truth is that I was impressed”, He commented in a talk with Venga la Alegría.

(Capture: @ kristalsilva_ / Instagram)

The model also shared her impressions with Instagram users, because through the comments she left in her publications, she shared her experience in France: “This is unreal“,”Je t´aime Paris … just make it real“Were the sentences he left.

The driver’s followers were not far behind and filled the comment box with messages of love, masters, compliments and good wishes for her. It is worth mentioning that the model appears without a mask in the images, however, she clarified that she only removed it while the photos were being taken.

Among the impressions that Kristal Silva, one of the conductors of Come the joy most loved, he highlighted the presence of some of his morning companions and other media figures such as Denisha, Karin Ontiveros, Sharis Cid and Andrea Toscano.

Kristal Silva dressed as Mía Colucci for ¡Quiero Cantar! (Photo: Twitter / @ VengaLaAlegria).

“What a father Kris !! Enjoy a lot! ”, He wrote Cynthia Rodriguez. “Wow finally !!!!! Enjoy Kris a lot !!!!! “, he continued Roger gonzalez. “I knew it, you were dying to write it,” he said mockingly. Laura G. “I’m so glad to see you there,” he added. Anette Cuburu.

