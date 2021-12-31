“La Chilindrina” is infected with COVID-19

A few hours after the end of 2021, the wave of coronavirus infections does not stop. In the last hours, the news that “La Chilindrina” tested positive for COVID-19 went around the world. Although the actress claims to be stable, the concern revolves around the fact that she is a patient at risk because she is 71 years old.

María Antonieta de las Nieves revealed, through her Instagram account, that after feeling some symptoms she took a test and tested positive. “Dear fans, friends and family, despite all the care I always had to not contract COVID-19, I have come out positive when taking the test,” he wrote on his social network confirming the news.

And to bring peace of mind to his followers, he immediately clarified his state of health. “I feel good. I am at home, very calm and I am improving day by day. It seems like he just has a common cold, nothing serious like they have posted out there. I take this opportunity to wish you a happy year 2022 ″He said, denying various rumors circulating in the media.

“La Chilindrina” would have been infected with coronavirus after a trip to the United States. Currently, the actress is isolated at her home in Mérida, Yucatán and, for the moment, it is unknown if she suffers from the Ómicron variant that is spreading by leaps and bounds.

In Argentina, the journalist Juan Etchegoyen -from Radio Miter- was able to speak with the actress’s environment and gave more details of the situation. “I am in contact with the environment of María Antonieta de las Nieves, better known as“ La Chilindrina ”in El Chavo del 8. They confirm the positive COVID. She became concerned about a very bad flu and quickly did the swab. He recovers at home ”; commented.

Finally, the communicator added that the 71-year-old artist “is in good spirits and calmly carries her isolation, so far without complications.”