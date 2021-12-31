Lainez got tired of heating up the bench because of DT and this will Betis with him

Lainez got fed up with heating up the bench at Betis

December 29, 2021 · 21:22 hs

In the absence of minutes in the Real Betis from The Santander League, Diego Lainez could borrow from the set directed by Manuel Pellegrini, there was even talk of three teams that were interested in the former player of the Águilas del América, Espayol, Mallorca and Elche.

Real Betis closes the exit doors to Diego Lainez

However, according to statements issued within the Real Betis, Diego Lainez will not reach any of these three clubs that are currently fighting at the bottom of the table in soccer Spain: Spanish (eleven), Majorca (15) and Elche (17).

A source confirmed to ESPN that there is interest from various clubs for Diego Lainez, but contrary to what was thought, Real Betis He is not willing to lend to the jewel of the American quarry, so he will stay in the team and they will seek to take advantage of the 14 million euros they paid for him.

So far this recent campaign, Diego lainez has disputed with him Real Betis a total of 7 games between Europa League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey, In this last competition he has managed to score 2 goals, since he has not managed to have regularity due to the injury he suffered in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, reason for which Manuel Pellegrini takes it little by little.

