Lamar Jackson already trained, although he was seen limping

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The quarterback of the Ravens, Lamar Jackson, returned to training Wednesday with a pronounced limp while Baltimore he’s heading into what is essentially a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson, who is dealing with a right ankle injury, is expected to have limited participation Sunday.Ravens coach John Harbaugh said before practice Wednesday. Outside of the last two games, Jackson will return to the field for the first time since hurting his ankle on Dec. 12, when Baltimore lost to Cleveland 24-22.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens quarterback. Getty

During the half hour that the media has to watch, Jackson didn’t move much when pitching to his receivers. When Jackson switched from exercise to exercise, he had trouble jogging.

Harbaugh said Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s game will depend on how he progresses through the week. If Jackson can’t play, Baltimore could turn to Tyler Huntley, who is expected to drop the reserve / COVID-19 list on Thursday.

“I’m very hopeful,” Harbaugh stressed. “I’m hopeful about all of our quarterbacks, starting with Lamar. I really want to see him on Sunday. I know the fans want him, and I know that, most of all, Lamar wants him. He’ll do his best to be there. You can’t make one. promise because we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. “

The Ravens (8-7) have lost four straight games and are in eighth place as they attempt to reach the seven-team AFC playoffs. If Baltimore loses to the Rams, its chances of making the playoffs will plummet to 8%, according to the ESPN Football Power Index. The Ravens’ postseason chances would increase to 59% with a win.

Jackson’s return would provide a boost when the Ravens need it most. Jackson is 37-12 (.755) as a starting quarterback and has led Baltimore to the playoffs in each of his three seasons in the league. NFL.

“Obviously, getting No. 8 back is special because he’s a special player,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said.

Before the injury, Jackson was on the worst streak of his career. Since Week 10, Jackson has thrown for three touchdowns and six interceptions for a total QBR of 34.3, which is 25th in the league during that span.

But Jackson remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. In his previous outing against the Rams, Jackson threw for five touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards in a 45-6 blowout at Los Angeles in his season of Mvp of the NFL 2019.

“We’ll be excited to see him, for sure,” Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said. “That’s our man. Lamar brings great energy to practice, to games, to everything that is involved.”

Jackson’s injury has been described as a sprained ankle, but a source told Adam schefter from ESPN that Jackson is dealing with a bone problem.