Laws that go into effect in New York in 2022 – Telemundo New York (47)

From penalties for counterfeiting and sale of vaccination cards to banning styrofoam in restaurants and hospitals. The 2022 arrives in New York with several laws and here we give you a summary.

FALSIFICATION OF VACCINATION CARDS

The new legislation clarifies that manufacturing, possessing or selling COVID-19 vaccine cards is a crime.

Anyone involved in forging a COVID vaccination card will have committed a class A misdemeanor, for which the punishment is one year in jail or three years of probation, along with a $ 1,000 fine.

A new computer tampering charge has also been established for the intentional tampering with material related to COVID-19 vaccine records.

Although manufacturing vaccine information was already a federal crime, the measure provides another avenue for prosecution for those who use and create counterfeit immunization cards.

Fraudulent vaccination cards are also a violation of federal law, and the FBI published a public service announcement in March reminding the public that it is a crime to ‘replicate the unauthorized use of the seal of an official government agency, specifically the Department. Health and Human Services and the seals of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Counterfeit cards have been popping up for months on Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Facebook, Instagram, and other marketplaces.

In April, a bipartisan coalition of 47 state attorneys general sent a letter to the CEOs of Twitter, Shopify and eBay to remove ads or links promoting the marketing of fake cards.

In July, the Justice Department announced its first indictment for false vaccination proof, where a California naturopathic physician, Juli Mazi, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters.

And on August 17, a Chicago pharmacist, TangTang Zao, was arrested for selling dozens of fake vaccine cards for just $ 10 each.

Last month, several city employees were accused of using fake cards to circumvent outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s municipal vaccination mandate.

Among the violators are high-ranking New York Police officers, as well as firefighters and sanitation workers.

At least 50 DSNY workers have been suspended for providing false vaccine records, and FDNY officials are investigating the theft of blank vaccine cards from the department’s vaccination sites.

Sanitation workers have allegedly been providing false vaccination credentials obtained from CVS pharmacy workers in Staten Island and Brooklyn.

POLYSTYRENE FOAM PROHIBITION

In 2020, New York passed the country’s strictest ban on single-use packaging for styrofoam. Starting in 2022, these materials will be banned.

The state warns that polystyrene is one of the biggest pollutants in waterways and wildlife areas. It can last for years and break down into microplastics. Here we explain more.

WORKER SURVEILLANCE

Under a law that will take effect in 2022, employers will have to inform their employees if and how they are being monitored.

Employers will need to alert employees if Internet, email, and telephone use are being monitored. You will need to notify staff of the monitoring and give new hires a written notice explaining how they will be monitored.

Any employer caught violating the new law will be fined $ 500 for the first offense, $ 1,000 for the second, and $ 3,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.

In this article you will find more details.

PROTECTION FOR FORMED EMPLOYEES WHO REPORT UNSAFE CONDITIONS AND WAGE THEFT

Amendments to the state’s whistleblower law go into effect in 2022 and will help protect former employees who collaborate in investigations into wage theft and other illegal activities.

The changes expand coverage to protect former employees and independent contractors who expose malpractices, and also broaden the definition of “acts of retaliation” in which employers cannot participate. If an employee is retaliated against, the new amendments also give you more options to seek compensation. Open here for more details.

MINIMUM SALARY INCREASE

On December 31, 2021, Westchester will receive its last minimum wage increase. Wages in the rest of New York state will go up to $ 13.20 an hour.

These are the minimum wage increases that were approved in 2016. The increases were implemented gradually over each year up to the limit of $ 15 an hour.

By 2022, minimum wages in Westchester and Long Island will go from $ 14 to $ 15 an hour, which will be the final step of the 2016 plan. We explain more here.

ELDERLY HOUSEHOLDS

Three new laws address nursing homes in New York, specifically the problems that became apparent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One establishes a task force to examine long-term care, both at home and in the facilities. It considers possible models for improvement and will examine both the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on long-term care and the broader long-term system in New York.

Another orders the Health Commissioner to implement an infection inspection audit in nursing homes. This will require nursing home facilities to adhere to an assessment checklist based on core competencies related to infection control, personal protective equipment, staffing, clinical care, and communication.

If a facility does not comply, the Department of Health will conduct ongoing audits until the facility complies with the standards.

Nursing homes must also designate a staff member in charge of the protection team and have an infection plan that includes lessons learned from COVID. Penalties may include revocation or suspension of a facility’s license under certain conditions.

The third incorporates the care delivery sector as part of the state’s economic development strategy. It requires the Economic Development Commissioner to study and propose how to implement a long-term strategy to support the growth of the care industry in a report that analyzes the support needed to retain the workforce and bring new ways of providing care.

This law adds new levels of responsibility for these nursing home facilities, Governor Hochul said.

CHANGES TO SOLITARY CONFINEMENT

The HALT Solitary Confinement Law was passed in 2021 and will go into effect next year. Limits the amount of solitary confinement for an incarcerated person to 15 days.

The rules adopted by the United Nations, called the Nelson Mandela Rules, call solitary confinement of more than 15 days torture. The law will align New York with those new rules. It will also broaden the definition of solitary confinement and eliminate its use for vulnerable incarcerated populations.

It also establishes guidelines for humane conditions in solitary confinement, outlines reporting requirements, and adds due process protections by prohibiting solitary confinement placement prior to a disciplinary hearing and by allowing access to an attorney.

MARIJUANA SALE EXCLUSION

By the end of the year, municipalities had to decide whether to allow the sale of recreational marijuana. Choosing not to allow the sale of marijuana also means that those municipalities are also choosing not to receive tax revenue.

NEW YORK STATE PAID FAMILY LEAVE

New Yorkers who have met the time worked requirements for state paid family leave can take up to 12 weeks off to care for a new child or sick family member. In 2022, New Yorkers using paid family leave will earn 67% of their median weekly wage or up to $ 1,068.36 per week.

The new legislation, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in November, adds caring for a sick sibling to be recognized under the family leave law. Here you will find more details.