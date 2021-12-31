Leo Fernández scored a great goal on his return to Toluca

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.30.2021 15:51:28





Leo Fernandez begins to show that the bet of Toluca for his return looks for a good 2022 and proof of this was the goal he achieved in the victory of the Devils against Athletic Morelia in the preseason friendly held in the Nemesio Diez Stadium, where the scarlets they beat 3-2.

The game was played in two 50-minute halves, where most of the players that make up the scarlet squad had game minutes, including Camilo Sanvezzo, who joined this week.

Leo Fernandez opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game after a serve from Daniel “Fideo” Álvarez down the right wing. The Uruguayan midfielder hit the ball with a volley for 1-0.

The annotations of the Devils were from Leo, Abraham Villegas, and a own goal of the visiting team after a header from the side Carlos Guzmán after a corner kick.

First victory was thrashed

In this way the team led by Ignacio Ambriz achieved his second preseason victory after a week ago he faced Coyotes Tlaxcala of the Expansion League and he thrashed it 6-0 with so many Diego Rigonato placeholder image, Michael Estrada, Ian Gonzalez (two), Carlos Guzman Y Giovanny Leon.