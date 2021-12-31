Look at the Mayor of NY’s 8-year rule

NEW YORK (AP) – Bill de Blasio took office in New York City eight years ago with the promise of a liberal restructuring of the nation’s largest city that would end deep inequalities and reform police practices.

It scored some successes, for example in delivering on a promise to offer preschool for all and curbing the police tactic of arrest and search. But the legacy of de Blasio’s two terms also includes the deterioration of relations both with the police and with defenders of the police reforms that brought him to power, public disagreement with the former governor, and mistakes that generated harsh headlines in the law. press.

In the closing days of his term, de Blasio is contemplating running for higher office, a gamble that his early accomplishments and the way he led the city of 8.8 million people during the pandemic will be remembered by New Yorkers. about flaws and conflicts, separated from substance and style.

“I want people to remember that we needed to fight inequality and we did. And it can be done, ”De Blasio said during an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press. “We managed to do it in a very tangible and real way. I think that opens the door for much more in the future, but it can be done. “

The mayor also acknowledged that he had a strained relationship with the press and made mistakes along the way, something he has thought about a lot lately.

“I think I could have communicated better. I think I could have better understood what the press needed to do its job, ”said De Blasio. “I tried to make adjustments over time and it is something I will continue to work on as a public service.”

He officially hands over command Jan. 1 to Mayor-elect Eric Adams, a Democrat and former police captain.

De Blasio’s supporters, and even some critics, hint that his achievements will not be recognized until New Yorkers have time to miss him.

“I think he has accomplished things that will stick around for generations and are so important and will not be appreciated until he is out of the spotlight, out of the office, for a few years,” said Sid Davidoff, a de Blasio supporter and advisor to various former mayors.

Even De Blasio himself believes that his legacy will take time to consolidate. “Much of what we did was not for the present, it was for the future,” he said.

VICTORIES, REGRETS AND BUGS

After a landslide victory in the 2013 election, De Blasio became the first Democrat in two decades to serve as mayor of New York, a mostly Democratic metropolis that would serve as a laboratory for liberal policies, such as the $ 15 minimum wage. the time you managed to implement.

His arrival marked a divergence from the years of Michael Bloomberg – the billionaire former mayor who started as a Republican and ended up as an independent – who promoted the city as a luxury product and championed the police stop-and-search tactic.

De Blasio’s progressive agenda and populist message were sometimes overshadowed by mistakes to the delight of the press, such as the culinary blunder in the early days of his tenure when he ate a slice of pizza with a knife and fork.

Other notable missteps include being late to a memorial for plane crash victims and dropping a groundhog during a Groundhog Day celebration. The rodent died a week later.

The mayor said he was not surprised that the New York City press was harsh and that the headlines were “colorful,” like the recent cover of the New York Post where his photograph was altered to look like a Santa Claus in a hat. by Fidel Castro under the headline “Santanista Claus.”

“I was surprised by the intense coverage of some things that I thought were small in the whole scheme, but very time and energy consuming,” he said.

De Blasio achieved a victory in his first year by expanding the public preschool for all 4-year-olds in the city. He built on that and expanded the program to more 3-year-olds with the plan to make it general by fall 2023.

TENSIONS WITH THE POLICE

He had a complicated relationship with the city’s police force. De Blasio began his tenure promising to reform the department’s interaction with the public, and restricted the department’s tactic of stopping, questioning, and searching the streets of mostly Black and Latino people en masse.

The way he handled the 2014 death of Eric Garner at the hands of police outraged officers and many advocates of police reform who worked to elect de Blasio.

He criticized the cops, but largely avoided any sanctions in the department until a lengthy federal civil rights investigation was completed. Months later, when two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were shot to death by a deranged gunman annoyed by unidentified black men killed by police officers, the head of the city’s main police union said the mayor He had “blood stained hands” and the officers turned their backs on him as he spoke at the police funerals.

L. Joy Williams, a political strategist and president of the Brooklyn civil rights group NAACP, said De Blasio seemed to approach the confrontation with the NYPD “as a political crisis, rather than a humanitarian crisis.”

Williams said that was frustrating and the coalition of groups pushing for police reform that helped get de Blasio elected expected him to be more forceful against officers and the union.

“We expected that from him, because that’s what he said he would do and he didn’t,” he said.

De Blasio acknowledged the tension with some union leaders and some police reform activists when he said he disagreed with everyone, but believes that most New Yorkers want something in between.