Lukaku: I’m not happy at Chelsea

Things at Chelsea are not going well. The team has had poor results in the last month of 2021 and, if that were not enough, now Romelu Lukaku says he is uncomfortable with Thomas Tuchel’s scheme, for what he is suffering on his return to Stamford Bridge.

The blues paid 115 million euros Due to his signing last summer, however, his performance has been diminished, above all, by an injury that took him away from the courts for a month. Also, two weeks ago he tested positive for Covid-19.

As if that were not enough, a crisis with Lukaku could be brewing. The 28-year-old forward assured in an interview with Sky Italia that he is unhappy with his situation at Chelsea. In fact, the Belgian pointed to the culprit, coach Thomas Tuchel.

“I am not happy with the situation, that is normal. I think the coach chose to play with another drawingThe only thing I can do is not give up and continue being a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I am not going to throw in the towel, “he said.

Wink to Inter Milan

On the other hand, Lukaku apologized to the Inter Milan fans for his abrupt departure and sent a wink to the club. The Belgian was a key piece in the team that won Serie A in the 2020/2021 season, however, at the end of the championship, he left the Nerazzurri to return to Chelsea, something that the fans did not like at all.

“I want apologize to the fans. The way I left must have been different. I had to talk to you first, because what you have done for me, for my family, for my mother, for my son, are things that will stay for life. In the bottom of my heart I hope to return to Inter and not do it at the end of my career, but at a still good level, to aim to earn more. “