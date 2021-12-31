you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
David mackalister silva
Dimayor – VizzorImage
The Millonarios midfielder was highlighted in the survey by El País, from Montevideo.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
December 31, 2021, 11:43 AM
The newspaper El País, in its annual survey to choose the best player and the best coach on the continent, also consults the journalists who participate in the vote on the most prominent footballers and coaches in their respective countries.
In the case of Colombia, the result of the vote was relatively surprising, in the case of the player, as one who could not win titles with his club in this 2021 was imposed. David Mackalister Silva, Millonarios creative midfielder.
Mackalister Silva’s figures with Millionaires in 2021
However, Silva’s campaign this year was very good. He made it to the end of the first semester and was close to doing so in the second. He played 42 games during the year, in which he scored four goals and contributed nine assists.
Millonarios celebrated the distinction and published a message on their social networks congratulating Silva, 35 years old:
As for the best team and the best technical director of the year, there were no surprises: Sports Tolima, champion of the first semester and finalist in the second, he was the best squad, and his coach, Hernán Torres, He was highlighted as the best coach of 2021 in Colombian professional football.
SPORTS
December 31, 2021, 11:43 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.