The newspaper El País, in its annual survey to choose the best player and the best coach on the continent, also consults the journalists who participate in the vote on the most prominent footballers and coaches in their respective countries.

In the case of Colombia, the result of the vote was relatively surprising, in the case of the player, as one who could not win titles with his club in this 2021 was imposed. David Mackalister Silva, Millonarios creative midfielder.

Mackalister Silva’s figures with Millionaires in 2021

However, Silva’s campaign this year was very good. He made it to the end of the first semester and was close to doing so in the second. He played 42 games during the year, in which he scored four goals and contributed nine assists.

Millonarios celebrated the distinction and published a message on their social networks congratulating Silva, 35 years old:

As for the best team and the best technical director of the year, there were no surprises: Sports Tolima, champion of the first semester and finalist in the second, he was the best squad, and his coach, Hernán Torres, He was highlighted as the best coach of 2021 in Colombian professional football.

