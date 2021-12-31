Management and prevention of relapses in patients with Multiple Sclerosis

It is important to rule out the presence of a pseudo-exacerbation, which includes fever, urinary or respiratory infections, stress, and exposure to heat.

A relapse can be identified when the patient experiences more than one new neurological symptom, or when those already present in his diagnosis worsen.

In the relapsing stages, patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) may develop a worsening of existing symptoms or the emergence of new symptoms.

“Most exacerbations are followed by a period of remyelination which leads to clinical remission, some with a complete recovery from the deficit, but others so many with a residual deficit that contributes to progress in disability, ”Dr. Patricia de Jesús, a neurologist, told the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The specialist explained that in medical terms, a relapse can be identified when the patient experiences more than one new neurological symptom, or when those already present in their diagnosis worsen.

He warned health professionals of the importance of preventing relapses in their patients to prevent such manifestations from becoming a condition definitive in its clinical picture.

“The main objective in the management of relapses or exacerbations is to accelerate this recovery process. Exacerbations in MS patients may indicate the formation of new demyelinating plaques or the reactivation of a demyelinating lesion previous.

Before starting treatment for any exacerbation, it is important to rule out the presence of a pseudo-exacerbation, which includes fever, infections (mainly urinary or respiratory tract), stress and exposure to heat ”, he added.

On the other hand, the specialist explains that “the appropriate use of resonance magnetics in clinical practice it is one of the most valuable tools to identify demyelinating lesions that characterize multiple sclerosis ”.

Dr. de Jesús states that in some cases magnetic resonance imaging is essential not only to ensure an early and accurate diagnosis, but also contributes to the prognosis of the disease, suggesting possible clinical recurrences as well as the progression of any disability.

Similarly, it establishes the relevant role of the so-called MRI for its acronym in English, since it allows a follow-up in a standardized way and demonstrates effectiveness in knowing the efficacy of modifying treatments of pathology.

Regarding the use of MRI to monitor the spinal cord, the neurologist argues in favor of its use. “It has an extraordinary value,” he concluded by saying in his interview with the digital version of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.