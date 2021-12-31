Manchester City: Joao Cancelo was attacked while trying to oppose an assault at his home with his family | Premier League | PHOTO | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

Footballers are not exempt from being victims of crimes and this Thursday an unfortunate case was known in England. The Portuguese Joao Cancelo, Manchester City star, suffered an assault at his home, when he was with his family, and ended up with a severe wound on his face, after being attacked for resisting.

The athlete was in charge of revealing the news through his Instagram account, detailing that four subjects perpetrated the act, which left material losses.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to remove all my jewelry and leave me with my face in this state. I don’t know how people are so mean. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily everyone is fine. And I after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong as always”, Expressed the player.

In the publication it was also possible to see a photograph of Joao Cancelo himself, who appears with several bruises and a cut on the upper part of his right eyebrow. The news has caused great commotion and Manchester City also decided to comment on what happened.

“We are shocked and dismayed that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a robbery at their home tonight, during which our footballer was also assaulted. Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police, while they investigate this very serious matter”, Indicated the English institution.

Joao Cancelo suffered from an assault and was attacked. (Photo: IG Capture)

It is worth mentioning that the incident occurred just hours after the game that the 27-year-old winger played with Manchester City: last Wednesday he had played the 90 minutes in the 1-0 away win over Brentford, for the Premier League.