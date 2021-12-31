Manchester United vs Burnley (3-1): Cristiano and the Red Devils win

Editorial Mediotiempo

Manchester United still very far from the pointers of the Premier leagueHowever, since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer It has remained on the rise, and this Thursday it reaffirmed it after imposing itself with relative ease 3-1 at Burnley, team that is in the relegation zone.

The Red devils They quickly resolved the process of the game tonight at Old Trafford, because before the 35th minute they already had the score 3-0, thanks to the goals of Scott McTominay, Jadon sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With the goal scored today, the Portuguese forward reached seven goals in the league and 14 taking into account all the tournaments in which he is competing in the 2021-2022 campaign, where the team is already classified to the Final Phase of the Champions League.

Aaron Lennon was in charge of discounting on the board, and despite the fact that he did so before the end of the first half, the visiting team could never put the goal of David De Gea.

With the victory the Manchester United reached 31 units and was located in the sixth position of the general table, which dominates the Manchester City with 50 points, followed by Chelsea with 42 and Liverpool with 41.

It should be noted that the United He has two pending games, so if he wins them he could get into the fight within the top four of the competition, which dominate comfortably the Citizen.