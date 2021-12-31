Manchester United vs. Burnley – Game Report – December 30, 2021

(EFE) – Cristiano Ronaldo and Scott McTominay set the course for Manchester United, which against Burnley was reconciled with the victory (3-1) after the draw against Newcastle last Sunday on ‘Boxing Day’.

Both were directly involved in the victory at Old Trafford for Ralf Ragnick’s team that will face Atlético Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The clash was resolved in the first part, fast-paced and intense, full of chances for both sides. It was United that was more successful and got the score back on track in the eighth minute when McTomimay received a ball from Cristiano Ronaldo on the edge of the area and his shot overtook Wayne Hennessey.

At half an hour the Manchester team achieved the second in an individual action by Jadon Sancho that was introduced in the area. He fired and the ball was deflected by Ben Mee to reach the net.

Seven minutes later came the third local goal. A long shot from McTominay hit the crossbar. The rejection was picked up by Cristiano Ronaldo who scored at an empty goal.

Burnley, who have only won one game so far this season and are second to last, in relegation position, were able to close the gap two later, with a steal from Aaron Lennon with a cross shot that surpassed David De Gea .

The score could be expanded in the second half but the success was not the same. De Gea and Hennessey had a lot to do with worthwhile interventions that prevented more goals.

The victory returns Manchester United one step away from the European positions. It is sixth with the same points and one game less than West Ham, fifth and four from the fourth, Arsenal.