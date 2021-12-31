“Mannix” Martínez, former singer of La Sonora Ponceña salsa orchestra, dies

The Puerto Rican salsero Manuel “Mannix” Martínez, who was part of the La Sonora Ponceña, La Terrífica and Siglo XXI orchestras, passed away this Wednesday, at the age of 66, unfortunately adding another death of the Caribbean genre this year.

The news was published by Providencia Lourdes Rodríguez, the singer’s niece, on her social networks, as did Néstor Rodríguez, “The crazy owl”, director of programming for the radio station Z93.

As detailed by “The crazy owl”, Martínez was invited to participate in the 30th anniversary of National Salsa Day in 2013 organized by Z93 and where they achieved a reunion of Joe Rodríguez and La Terrífica.

In that same presentation, Pichie Pérez and Héctor Tricoche also sang, as recalled by “El owl loco”.

Some of the hits that Martínez performed in his career were “Casa Pobre, Casa Grande” “Pura” “Canción”, “Sigo Pensando en Ti”.

The niece of the late singer, indicated that the artist leaves three children: Ismanuel, Johnathan and Jeffrey.

“I want to ask for prayers for them and our entire family. We will always remember you man, for the music that never goes away and for your jokes. You will always be in our heart and soul … May he rest in peace, “he said.

Other prominent artists of the salsa genre who died in 2021 were Roberto Roena, Johnny Pacheco, Adalberto Álvarez, Paquito Guzmán, Larry Harlow, Héctor “Tempo” Alomar and Ralph Irrizary.