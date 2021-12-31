Many ready for New Years celebration

Almost four times smaller than usual, but Times Square will have a crowd of attendees for the New Year’s celebration.

This will be limited to about 15,000 people who, like Edgar, will be here to greet 2022.

“To wear a mask and try to keep a little distance, but we all need to be together for a moment,” said Edgar Ramírez, a visitor from Los Angeles.

Everyone over the age of 5 will need to show proof of complete vaccination and valid photo identification, and will only be able to enter the plaza after passing through the NYPD security filters after 3pm.

“I am taking risks and I come with my family, however I think that we are already very tired and we have the right to celebrate a little bit. Even if there are 15,000, but that they live it for all the thousands and millions and that it be a fabulous night and that we have a new perspective of a better year, “added Lupita Martínez, a visitor from Mexico.

The preparations for so many hours out in the open, despite the relatively less extreme temperature?

“Put on jackets and wrap ourselves up well because it will be strong,” added Ramírez.

The ball’.

Regardless of how they celebrate, the Health department recommends:

-Get vaccinated and put on the reinforcement against the coronavirus

-Stay home from not feeling well

-Wear a mask and keep your hands clean.

-Get tested for COVID-19 before meeting with others or traveling

-Avoid large concentrations

-Try to live together outdoors or virtually.

But some New Yorkers say the party —Which will also include the swearing-in of a new mayor for the first time in 20 years— should have come to an end when the omicron variant began to break historical records for infections.

“It was better if they canceled it, because it is very dangerous. My mother died of COVID, my brother-in-law also last year and it is very dangerous, even if they have the masks, it is not safe,” said a visitor to downtown Manhattan.

At least two of the musical numbers to liven up New Year’s Eve were canceled due to the coronavirus. Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that more last minute changes are possible.

Visit the NY1 News page with our special coverage on the coronavirus:

Coronavirus outbreak