Maribel Guardia receives criticism for “botox abuse” and for dress “too youthful”

Mexico City.- On more than one occasion, Maribel guard He has joked with the phrase “How I look you will see yourself, if it goes well for you”, when asked about some critics that he receives on his social networks, especially for a recent photograph in which he poses with a mini dress Red color.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

The 62-year-old singer and actress assures that it is not “a golden coin to be liked by everyone”, so she is not worried about bad comments, since she says that most of the messages she receives in her publications are good.

However, several netizens went with everything to Maribel for this snapshot in which her figure wears a high red dress, so users recommend that she not wear such youthful outfits, because although it is well preserved, that dress is for the young ladies.

That very nice dress but for a teenager. “

Haha … she dresses like a thirty-year-old lady ….. Now my grandmother, locate yourself “.

Very nice dress, but very youthful for her, really. “

Very pretty Maribel, but that dress noooo … at least not for you … “.

Some users of social networks criticized the face of the Costa Rican, because according to them, it looks exaggerated botox and it is already beginning to deform.

He already started with botox, he already gave the old man … “.

And what happened to your face? You don’t want to look like a quinceañera. ”

Get off the botox, lady. ”

It should be remembered that last Wednesday, Maribel Guardia posted a video in which they are putting the third dose against the Covid-19, which is why many of his fans joked that “the 30-year-old has not yet gotten the vaccine.”

Source: El Universal