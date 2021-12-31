Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola say goodbye to the year with romantic beach vacations

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola They were one of the most beloved couples of the middle of the 2021 show, after confirming their relationship during the first half of the year.

After a few months of demonstrate through social networks that their courtship is very serious and share their displays of affection on multiple occasions until they have even put Christmas tree together, they decided to end the year on the beach.

It was through various posts on Instagram, in which they showed so much Mauricio Ochmann as Paulina Burrola, their romantic getaway with some photos and videos in which they are seen very much in love.

Mauricio Ochmann and Paulina Burrola enjoy a beach getaway

Not only were they videos together, but also, Paulina Burrola showed how in love she is by capture the actor in a small video in which he winks and wrote: “Love you”.

While Aislinn derbez shared the good coexistence between her boyfriend Jonathan Kubben and his brothers, José Eduardo and Vadhir in family with little kailani, Mauricio Ochmann enjoy the beach in the company of his girlfriend, Paulina Burrola.