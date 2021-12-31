Mayor-elect appoints Immigrant Affairs commissioner

Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Friday the appointment of Manuel “Manny” Castro as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Affairs (MOIA).

Castro’s appointment marks the first time that the position of MOIA Commissioner will be filled by a previously undocumented person.

“Manny Castro is our new @NYCImmmigration commissioner, a DREAMer and the first Mexican American to serve in this leadership role,” wrote Adams in a message on social media where he also announced the appointment of Korean-American Kevin Kim as Commissioner of Services. to Small Businesses.

Castro is currently CEO of New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE), a Queens-based non-profit organization and a member of the New York Immigration Coalition, with more than 15,000 registered members fighting for labor rights. of New York immigrants.

“We are delighted with the appointment of @ericadamsfornyc from @MCastroAction as the city’s first Mexican-American and dreamer appointed as MOIA Commissioner! A former NYICer, CEO of @ NICE4Workers, has dedicated his life to defending the rights of New York immigrants! “NICE wrote in a post on social media.

Prior to running NICE, Castro led NYIC’s state and federal campaign work. A staunch advocate and exceptional organizer, he has been fighting for immigrant rights for 15 years. Castro holds a BA in Urban Anthropology from Hampshire College and an MA in Public Administration from the City University of New York’s Baruch College School of Public Affairs (CUNY).

“Immigrant New Yorkers across the city rejoice to recognize the appointment of Manuel Castro, NICE Executive Director and NYIC Board Member, as MOIA Commissioner,” said Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition. York.

“As someone who immigrated to New York City at the age of five, living without legal status for most of his youth, Manny has always intimately understood the experiences of immigrant New Yorkers and advocated for improving their circumstances and satisfying their needs throughout their career, “added Awaweh.

“Thank you, Mayor Elect Eric Adams, for your historic appointment of Manuel Castro to head the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Affairs (MOIA). Manuel Castro is a respected immigrant rights leader who has been on the front lines since the first day in the provision of critical services to those most impacted during the Covid-19 crisis. ”, said Guillermo Chacón, chairman of the board of directors of the New York Immigration Coalition.

“Manuel Castro will be the voice of the voiceless immigrant in NYC, and I am convinced that he will be a bridge for all immigrants in our beloved NYC. NYIC thanks Commissioners Bitta Mostofi and Raquel Batista for their work on behalf of our communities, “added Chacón.