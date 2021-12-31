Mayor’s Office and Forensic Medicine assume costs for the adaptation of the Morgue in Plato

Magdalena

After the complaint from the community related to the handling of the corpses in the municipality of Plato, local authorities spoke out on the matter ensuring that pertinent actions have already been initiated to improve this service to the community and reduce the risk related to the handling of corpses.

The Plato mayor’s office in a statement delivered to public opinion assured that as a result of what happened, they met with Legal Medicine, to find a definitive solution, “I want to refer to a special topic that happened a couple of days ago of a corpse that arrived in a state of decomposition from Pedraza Magdalena. The community went on alert because of the odors and the risk it could present to their homes so they immediately notified the Mayor’s Office, we met with Forensic Medicine with the forensic doctor to review what had happened and we solved this problem, “said Plato Mayor Jaime Peña Peñaranda.

As a result of that meeting, conclusions such as the assignment by the mayor’s office to provide an infrastructure that had already been built days before.

On the other hand it was known that, Legal Medicine assumes a cold room within that infrastructure to end structurally with this problem.