Medical training in Brazil: An interesting series with information that you may not know (2/3)

In the first part of this series of articles we address the route of doing medical residency in Brazil following the same path as Brazilian medical graduates. This article is available at [https://www.diariosalud.do/estudiantil/formacion-medica-en-brasil-una-serie-interesante-con-informaciones-que-quizas-desconozcas-1-3/]. On this occasion, we will show information about the process of doing a medical and dental specialty in Brazil without having to go through the route of competing for places with applicants for medical residency, the alternative way to achieve the dream of returning to your country of origin as specialist.

In Brazil there are two types of medical specialty, medical residency (discussed in the last article) and post-graduation (known as post-graduation lato sensu or simply post). Unlike a medical residency, where the resident has the credentials to practice in Brazil, in the post the student cannot practice medicine in Brazil, he will not have economic remuneration during his training and this will be under the supervision of highly qualified professionals.

Not all medical specialties have post-graduation programs and in order to carry them out, the costs must be covered by the applicant. These programs are different and it is important to spend considerable time to analyze their characteristics, advantages, limitations that they offer to establish good comparisons between them. We cannot forget to add the costs of living depending on the city in which we are going to apply, since the cost of living in Rio de Janeiro is not the same as in Belo Horizonte.

Another valuable aspect to take into account is the quality of the postgraduate program. For a future specialist who wishes to return to his country with the best skills acquired, it is necessary that the program to study is the closest thing to a residency (both in the academic program, working hours and shifts). Some programs are of such high quality that they emulate a medical residency and their graduates develop as outstanding specialists.

The requirements for postgraduate programs in Brazil are as follows:

Check the completion of the medicine program in the country of origin, through the legitimization of the title and grade record.

Pass the CELPE-BRAS exam, which certifies that you speak Brazilian Portuguese. For many programs, it is necessary to obtain an intermediate level of proficiency.

Approval of the internal selection exam in the institution of the program to be carried out. Keep in mind that each program you apply to will have different exams and selection criteria. As postgraduate studies are also an option for Brazilian graduates, it is advisable to look for programs that are friendly to foreigners.

Have the financial resources to pay for the program (which is paid regularly in monthly installments) and keep you residing in Brazil. The fees for some programs can be from R $ 3,000 to R $ 5,000, and most have a duration of three years.

It is possible to achieve a medical specialty in Brazil through a not so conventional route. Both medical residency and postgraduate residency have their pros and cons. We invite future applicants to investigate more about this process.

