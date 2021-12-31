Metro users take advantage of being tested for Covid in stations

Although he is vaccinated, Edwin Díaz is reassured that they have established a testing center at the Roosevelt Avenue station, which he uses daily to get to work.

“Yes, it is much safer because that way we can know who is infected and who is not infected. And if they are infected, you know what to do, “Diaz said.

On the first day they started testing in this busy Queens station, there were lines of people waiting just before getting on the subway just like Edwin did, which he says was a simple process.

“It is much easier for us, because that way you can take time when you have to get to work or when you are coming home from work so that you can take your exam,” added Díaz.

Diaz.

This is one of seven test centers that the state runs in subway stations. This coincides with Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ announcement today to increase testing and vaccine sites.

In Manhattan there are three: the one in Times Square will run from eight in the morning to two in the afternoon.

Those of Gran Central Terminal and Penn Station from three in the afternoon to eight at night.

In Brooklyn there is another center at the Broadway Junction train station. In The Bronx at the 180th Street station and both will be open from eight in the morning to two in the afternoon.

And another in Jamaica Queens on 179th Street, where they will do the tests in the afternoon.

The state opened these centers so that more people have quick access to the COVID test and do not have to wait in the long lines that have been seen in recent weeks.

“Here we are going to get better and faster and we were treated often,” said another user.

“Well, very good because there are many lines everywhere and now I was coming down and I said I’m going to do it,” added another user.

In addition to the COVID test, the Times Square and Grand Central Terminal sites offer the coronavirus booster vaccine to passengers.

To take the test at one of these stations, you do not have to make an appointment, anyone can go.

To find more city testing centers visit the website coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing

Visit the NY1 News page with our special coverage on the coronavirus:

Coronavirus outbreak