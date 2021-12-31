Mexico confirms plans to implement a CBDC in 2024

Mexico has announced that it will introduce a new national central bank digital currency (CBDC) in 2024, according to a tweet published Thursday. The tweet from an account representing the Mexican presidency highlighted that “new technologies and next-generation payment infrastructure” will help Mexico become more financially inclusive.

The @Banxico reports that by 2024 it will have its own digital currency in circulation, considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure are extremely important as options of great value to advance financial inclusion in the country. – Government of Mexico (@GobiernoMX) December 30, 2021

Plans for a CBDC come to the recent statement by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that Mexico is unlikely to follow in El Salvador’s footsteps and use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender.

At least two lawmakers in Mexico have suggested that the country embrace digital assets to spearhead the “shift toward cryptocurrencies and fintech.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a billionaire and one of the richest men in Mexico, has also stated that Banco Azteca would consider accepting cryptocurrencies. In a two-minute holiday video, the billionaire recently asked his 957,200 Twitter followers to put down fiat money and invest in BTC, asking them to retweet and share the message.

Although numerous people in the public and business sectors advocate the use of cryptocurrencies, the nation’s authorities declared in 2020 that cartels were using digital currencies to launder money.

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies around the world, it should come as no surprise that governments around the world, including Mexico, are considering establishing a CBDC. As Cointelegraph reported, The Indonesian Central Bank believes that digital versions of national currencies could be a valuable weapon to combat the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies.

